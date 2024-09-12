Incumbent District 10 Antigonish County Councillor Bill MacFarlane Withdraws Candidacy for October’s Municipal Election

Veteran Antigonish County Councillor Bill MacFarlane has suspended his campaign for re-election for his District 10 seat. MacFarlane withdrew from the race yesterday, the deadline for any nominated candidate to drop out of next month’s municipal elections.

MacFarlane says he has decided to move on, adding residents of District 10 have two strong candidates in the October vote to choose from. MacFarlane says he’s been happy to serve for two decades as councillor under three different Wardens.

He says a lot has been accomplished in the county over his time on council, most recently several new projects on under development such as a new Service Nova Scotia building, a new collaborative care clinic and a new home for the RK MacDonald Nursing Home on the Church Street Extension.

Another candidate who has chosen to withdraw is Marc Hanna, in Pictou County Council’s District 7. Two other candidates are also in the running for that seat.