Indoor yard sale – moving!! On Saturday, April 27th from 10 to noon, at 69 Monks Head Road, Pomquet.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
Community Events
Submissions
Partners (AdRotate below this)
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
The Nova Bantams have announced the dates of their Spring Identification Camp. It begins with a checking clinic on May 3rd at St. Andrew Junior School and Antigonish Arena May 6th. That will be followed by the camp beginning May 8th. https://t.co/Z95jTUitR2
The Antigonish Farmers Mutual Jr B Bulldogs Toonie Tumble draw is a rollover this week .# 1947 was drawn and not played worth $ 680.00 .Next week it will be over $1400 be sure to play your toonie .
Antigonish Native Lucas Meyer will be a Guest Voice on ̶...2:15 pm | Read Full Article
An Antigonish native says the opportunity to be featured in the popular animated comedy “The Simpsons” came right of the blue. Lucas Meyer, a former 989XFM employee, who works at Newstalk 1010 Radio in Toronto will be a guest voice on the show as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Meyer says he was initially contacted by a […]
Local Students named Medalists at the Skills Canada-Nova Sco...10:55 am | Read Full Article
Several local students have won provincial medals in the trades in the annual Skills Canada- Nova Scotia competition. Among the local gold medalists were Gracie Glencross of Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Baking and Alberto Collasius of Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre and Academy in Cooking. Jake MacNeil of SAERC won gold in […]
Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team Members Advance at Nova...12:22 pm | Read Full Article
The Port Hawkesbury Antigonish Swim Team hosted the Nova Tech North 5 meet on Saturday. Five Northern Teams sent their Novice swimmers to compete at the SAERC pool. PHAST saw eight swimmers move to the next level of competition. John Langley, Ryleigh MacMaster, Jessie MacPhail, and Gavin MacMullin reached their BRONZE medal standard. Sophie Langley […]