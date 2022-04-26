Indoor yard sale: 8 a.m. to noon, Abercrombie Community Centre, 1571 Abercrombie Rd. Lots of household items; appliances, dishes, glassware, decorative figurines, toys and many, many books. Masks required.
RCMP in Pictou County say three men have been charged in connection with the theft of copper in Sutherlands River. http://bit.ly/3LyUf8h
Consultant fees for strategic planning was questioned at Richmond County Council Tuesday evening. http://bit.ly/3EP5SVJ
Pictou District RCMP have charged two men and arrested another in connection with the theft of copper on School Road in Sutherlands River. RCMP say on April 16th, officers were called to a break-in at a vacant building. RCMP say when police arrived, officers located three men inside the building. Numerous copper pipes were protruding […]
Richmond County has approved a draft accessibility plan. Warden Amanda Mombourquette told last night’s regular monthly meeting that the Accessibility Advisory Committee was mandated to implement accessibility plans for the municipality, as well as the Village of St. Peter’s. The warden said the plan was put together thanks to research, community engagement, and committee discussions, […]
Kraft Hockeyville has announced its top four communities, and one of them is in Nova Scotia. Sydney says it would like to purchase a new compressor to re-open the Canada Games Complex. It was built 35 years ago to host the 1987 Canada Winter Games. Proponents for the Sydney bid say they would like to […]