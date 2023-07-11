Yard Sale: 10 – 2 at 58 Victoria Street. Household, tools, camping, books and more
RCMP officers are on scene of a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 4 in #Linacy, #PictouCounty. The roadway is closed between Linacy Rd. and Fraser Mountain Rd. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Inverness County District RCMP is asking for the public's assistance in locating 37-year-old Jillian Bridget Mae Denny. She was reported missing on July 6, and was last seen on June 26 on Gabriel Sylliboy Rd. in #Whycocomagh. http://rcmp-grc.ca/129471
For anyone unable to make it downtown tomorrow to watch the Antigonish Highland Games Street Parade, you can watch it online from our Street Cam! The Parade is scheduled to begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m.
The link to watch it live tomorrow is: https://video.nest.com/live/srFJAgxtlk
Bayside Travel Centre to Undergo a $1.6 Million Green Energy...12:59 pm | Read Full Article
Green energy upgrades are coming to Paqntkek’s Bayside Travel Centre. The federal and provincial governments and Paqtnkek’s Bayside Development Corporation have announced joint funding of more than $1.6 million to install a direct current microgrid energy system. That includes solar panels, battery storage and two electric vehicle fast chargers at the travel centre. The install […]
Paving Tender Awarded For Route 219 at Dunvegan10:24 am | Read Full Article
A paving tender has been awarded for 3.3km along Route 219 at Dunvegan. Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster said this is the start of paving for route 219, adding paving will continue over the next few years to get the road completed. Northern Construction received the contract for the paving, and work on this section expected […]
Sports Roundup – July 96:05 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In the AGR, two games scheduled in Heatherton: the Warriors face St. Andrews at 2 pm, followed by Heatherton vs Guysborough at 4. NATIONAL SPORTS The Hamilton Tiger-Cats survived a crazy final play to win their first game of the C-F-L season. Marc Liegghio kicked five field goals as the Tiger-Cats defeated the […]