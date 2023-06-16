Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says the climate crisis is here in Nova Scotia, and so how various levels of government and individuals work together will be critical. Kelloway says in the span of less than one year, Nova Scotia has endured two major climate related events; a once in a lifetime hurricane and […]
The federal government is committing $78.5 million to make it easier for health care practitioners to do their jobs and to assist in labour shortages in the sector. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the money, announced by Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos, comes from Ottawa’s Sectoral Workforce Solutions Program. Fraser says the funding will go […]
Several local players were taken in the Maritime Junior Hockey League draft on Thursday. The highest player taken was forward Jack Hayne of the Cape Breton West Islanders, chosen in the first round, fifth overall by the Amherst Ramblers. Also picked in the first round was forward Logan Roop of the Pictou County Weeks Majors, […]