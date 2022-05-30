Tim Horton's Antigonish
Advertisement

Indoor Yard Sale – June 4

This entry was posted in Yard Sales on .

Indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon at the Abercrombie Community Centre,1589 Abercrombie Road. There are many items: glassware, dishes, figurines, toys, puzzles, etc.  All books are 25 cents.  Masks  are required for safety.