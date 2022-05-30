Indoor Yard Sale – June 4

Indoor yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon at the Abercrombie Community Centre,1589 Abercrombie Road. There are many items: glassware, dishes, figurines, toys, puzzles, etc. All books are 25 cents. Masks are required for safety.
Late Bus:
Rte 233 in Richmond, driver Clair Rankin, serving East Richmond Education Centre, Richmond Education Centre/Academy, will be 30 minutes late this afternoon.
Happy Birthday Justin DeCoste St Andrews, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got a voucher with your name on it and we'll send it along to you.
May 30, Subway Trivia: 60% of Uber drivers say THIS is one of the worst things you can do when they give you a ride. Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou, Auld's Cove, Port Hawkesbury, St Peters. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM/?ref=page_internal
Inclusive One Day Student Conference at St. FX University th...5:22 pm | Read Full Article
High school students from across Nova Scotia will gather at the St. FX University campus in Antigonish on Saturday for a one day inclusion conference. The event, which is also being offered online, is organized the Nova Scotia Secondary Students’ Association. Association spokesperson Fiona Polson says the goal of the conference, called Excel 2022, is to […]
RCMP investigation Break-in at Church at Giants Lake10:38 am | Read Full Article
Guysborough County District RCMP is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of a break-in at a church on Narrow Lake Road in Giants Lake. Police say the theft occurred sometime between midnight on May 13th and 12:45 p.m. on May 17th. Thieves gained access to the church by damaging the back door. During the break-in […]
Sports Roundup – May 295:55 am | Read Full Article
Several local connections to this year’s Support4Sport Awards. Stellarton’s Blayre Turnbull was named Senior Female Athlete of the Year. Troy Ryan, who helped lead Team Canada to Gold at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the 2021 Women’s Worlds, was named Coach of the Year. And Shauna Neary of Antigonish is the Support4Sport Official of the […]