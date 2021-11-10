Indoor yard sale November 13 from 9 to noon at Abercrombie Community Centre, 1589 Abercrombie Road. Kitchen items, decorative figurines, toys, Xmas items, lots of books. Masks are required.
RCMP have laid charges in connection with a break-in and the theft of a vehicle in Antigonish County's Lakevale area. http://bit.ly/30d7Kr2
This year's Christmas Tree for Boston will soon be on its way. A tree-cutting ceremony will be held in Orangedale, Inverness County at 10:30 this morning. Donating the tree this year is L'Arche Cape Breton. http://bit.ly/3wFlyH9
Facilitator appointed for Upcoming Community Engagement Sess...12:45 pm | Read Full Article
The Municipality of the County of Antigonish selected Brighter Community Planning and Consulting to serve as a facilitator for the upcoming community engagement sessions regarding the proposed consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish into one municipal unit. Warden Owen McCarron said Brighter Community Planning and Consulting will be involved in community engagement to […]
Antigonish County Council Revises Development Agreement with...11:17 am | Read Full Article
During a regular monthly meeting last night, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish approved and adopted a revision of the development agreement between the county and Nova Construction with respect to the construction of a large-scale highway-oriented commercial development. County Warden Owen McCarron said it is set to go up at the […]
St. FX X-Men Sweep AUS Football Players of the Week Awards8:53 am | Read Full Article
A clean sweep for St. FX for the AUS Football Players of the Week. The X-Men took all three awards. X-Men Running Back Malcolm Bussey was named the AUS Offensive Player of the week after the first year Arts students from Hammonds Plains racked up 34 carries for 215 yards in their 13-7 win over […]