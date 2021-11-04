Indoor yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon at 38 Highland Drive. Antiques, Christmas decor and much more.
Public Notice: Please be advised that the detour at the end of Main Street has been extended until approximately 4 p.m. today due to unforeseen challenges.
Update 11:15 a.m.: RCMP no longer on scene on Maple St. in #PictouLandingFirstNation. Matter remains under investigation and officers are still in the area. The RCMP wishes to thank the community for it’s patience and understanding as the investigation continues.
RCMP officers on scene on Maple St. in #PictouLandingFirstNation dealing with barricaded persons. Scene currently contained. Neighbours asked to stay in homes. Please avoid area to allow officers to do their work. Please don’t post info about position or activities of officers.
NSCC Local Campuses mark 25th Anniversary9:50 am | Read Full Article
Two local campuses of the Nova Scotia Community College are celebrating the NSCC’s 25th anniversary. In Port Hawkesbury, the NSCC’s Strait Area Campus is launching its celebrations with a flag raising at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre this afternoon at 3 p.m.. Campus Principal Vivek Saxena will be joined by Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton. At the […]
Xaverian Fund Hits $50 million Target9:40 am | Read Full Article
St. FX University’s Xaverian Fund has surpassed its $50 million goal. The campaign, to raise money for bursaries and scholarships for students in financial need was launched in October, 2014 by then St. FX President Kent MacDonald. Current President Andy Hakin says seven years later, that ambitious goal has been achieved by more than $100,000. However,he says the […]
AUS Selects Seven St. FX Soccer Players as Conference All-St...9:48 am | Read Full Article
Several members of St. FX University’s Varsity Soccer teams have been named AUS all-stars. In Women’s Soccer, X-Women Striker Amanda Smith was named to the first all-star team while X-Women Defender Abby Steen is a member of the Second All-Star Team. In Men’s Soccer, four X-Men made the first AUS All-Star Team; Keeper Seamus MacDonald, […]