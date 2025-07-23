Inductees announced for the Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame

The Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame recently announce its Class of 2025. The induction ceremony will take place Saturday, July 26 at 1:00 PM at the Westville Civic Building.

The list honors athletes, builders, pioneers, and community contributors who have excelled at the local, national, and international levels, ranging from19th-century world champions to modern-day sports leaders.

This year’s program is proudly dedicated to Doug Brown, a well respected hall of fame member who was instrumental in many sporting projects over the years.

The public is invited to attend this celebration of excellence in sport and community service. Tickets can be purchased by contacting board members; Scott Cameron – 902-755-5333, Ken Langille – 902-752-1086, Francis Long – 902-755-5970 and Peter Vankessel – 902-755-4089 and some tickets will be available at the door.

A social meet and greet with light refreshments will begin at 1pm with the ceremonies beginning at 2pm.

2025 Inductees

Vintage Category

· John A. McDougall – World Champion Pitching, Heavy Stone (1888)

· John Alexander Murray – International Highland Games Competitor and Highland Dancer (Late 1880s)

· Ralph Fraser – Organist for Toronto Maple Leafs, Argonauts, and Blue Jays

· Joe Dungale – Organist for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Builders

· Bob Boardway – Soccer

· Jamie Murphy – Hockey

· Sonny Campbell – Fastball Umpire

· Derek MacKinnon – NHL Scout

Athletes

· Steve Ryan – Hockey

· Gladys “Gladdie” Morrison – Bowling

· Mrs. W. H. “Nan” Ross – Golf

· Lesley Jordan – Hockey

· Jason Sanford – Fastball

· George Koszkulics – Stock Car Racing

· Erin (Simpson) MacGregor – Boxing

· Daniel Martin – Snowshoeing, Special Olympics World Games

· Terry White – Golf

· Carmen MacDonald – Hockey

· Walter Linthorne – Boxing

Teams

· Stellarton Ladies Curling Team – 1971 Provincial Champions

o Clare Purdy, Flo Ives, Joan MacLeod, Betty Rann

· Trenton Mooseheads – 1979 Provincial Senior ‘B’ Fastball Champions

o Joe Martin, Jack MacKinnon, Billy Richards, Willie Riley, Cecil Avery, Pat Dunn, Alex Brown, Ossie MacDonald, Doug Dickson, Wayne Fanning, Al Henshaw, Dan MacArthur, John White, Gary Fanning, Bob Murdoch, Danny Gillis (bat boy)

Special Awards

· Humanitarian Award: Dr. Thomas John “Jock” Murray – World-renowned leader in multiple sclerosis research and care

· Media Award: Jackie Jardine

· Program Dedication: Doug Brown