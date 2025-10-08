Inductees Announced for the Port Hawkesbury’s Wall of Fame

The latest names to be placed on Port Hawkesbury’s Sports Wall of Fame have been announced.

During last night’s monthly public meeting, Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Todd Barrett confirmed that former town councillor Hughie MacDougall, a former baseball player and coach, Marcie MacNeil a volleyball player for SAERC and Team Nova Scotia, former SAERC basketball player, the late Trish Little, and youth nominees Chad Richard and Ella Bartlett will be placed on the wall in an upcoming ceremony.

In announcing the names, Barrett noted that MacDougall passed along skills to younger generations, MacNeil was a stand-out player, and a tournament has been named after Little. He added that he is proud to put Little’s name forward as her former school mate.

Attending the meeting virtually, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton added thanks to the nominating committee for the many hours they spent discussing the nominees then letting them know about the honour.

After the meeting, Deputy Mayor Iaian Langley said all nominees are deserving, not just for their athletic prowess but giving their time to the community.

Noting that the nomination for Little is posthumous, the Deputy Mayor said she was also involved in equestrian sports and is the grand daugher of Tiger Mackie who was a giant in gentlemen’s hockey in the region.