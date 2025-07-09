Induction Ceremony for the Antigonish Highland Games Hall of Fame Set for Thursday Evening

Eleven new members will be formally invested into the Antigonish Highland Games Hall of Fame Thursday evening.

An induction ceremony will be held at the St. Joseph’s Lakeside Community Centre.

A former past president of the Antigonish Highland Society and Chief of the Clans, Iain Boyd says the Hall of Fame was founded as part the 150th annual Highland Games just over a decade ago.

Boyd says the 2025 class of inductees is a prestigious group.

From Highland dance, inductees include champions Brenda (MacAdam) Chisholm, Claire (Kiely) Champoux and Michelle (MacGillivray) Dobbin, all from Antigonish.

The lone piper inducted into the Hall is Pipe Major Jack MacIsaac. MacIsaac, a former MLA, led bands in Pictou County and competed in or attended the Antigonish Highland Games almost every year since the late 1950’s.

In in the builders category, there’s long time track and field organizer Ron Fraser; Leo MacDonald, a long-time chief steward of Heavy Events competitions; Bernie Chisholm who ran track and coached the Highland Society team; and Kevin Grant, former organizer of the 5-Mile Road Race.

In athletics, inductees include Antigonish heavy events specialists Greg Hadley and John Allan MacDonald; and long distance runner Dave MacLennan from Scotsburn, Pictou County.