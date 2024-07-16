Information about X-Ray Results added to Information Available on the YourHealthNS App

An update on the YourHealthNS app means Nova Scotians can access more information about their X-ray results.

X-ray reports completed Monday and onward will be available through the app 14 days later. The report includes findings from the X-ray, a comparison with any previous X-rays, the patient’s history and a summary.

X-ray reports will add to the information – date, time and location of the scan, body part scanned and the provider who requested the X-ray – currently available through the app. Images will not be available.

Earlier this month, the Province expanded access to electronic health records to people provincewide with a valid Nova Scotia health card who are 16 and older.