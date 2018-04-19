Information session for Tourism Industry on Special Olympics National Games Begin Tonight

The tourism industry is getting ready for Antigonish to host the 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games

The event is expected to attract more than one thousand athletes; over 400 coaching staff, officials and mission staff; 600 volunteers and about five thousand spectators.

Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores says it’s organizing a series of information sessions over the next several months. Diane Farrell says on tonight at the Eastern-Strait Regional Enterprise Network Office on Main Street in Antigonish, it’s combining two sessions that were postponed over the winter because of storms.

The session will be from 6 to 9 this evening. To register, call (902) 870-9705