Information Session on Solar Energy Planned Wednesday

The Plymouth Community Centre is hosting an information session on Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. for other community groups interested in learning more about the Nova Scotia Government’s Solar for Electricity for Community Buildings Program.

The Plymouth Center itself is now self sufficient thanks to solar panels installed under the program, which is accepting applications for this year’s program. The program is open to Mi’kmaw communities, registered non-profit or charitable organizations, municipalities or organizations owned by municipalities, universities or community colleges in Nova Scotia.

The program is open for the third and final year. Successful applicants can sell power back to the utility at a preferential rate under a 20-year power purchase agreement. The application deadline is August 9.