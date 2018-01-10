Information session on Atlantic Immigration Pilot held in Antigonish

The Nova Scotia Office of Immigration hosted an information session in Antigonish Tuesday regarding the Atlantic Immigration Pilot. The session discussed the pilot project, which is in it’s ninth month, and highlighted the positive impact that immigration can have in in the business community.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab says that the Pilot is able to speed up processing at the federal level to allow immigrants an opportunity to work in the country. Diab admits that the process does take time though, which is intentional:

Diab says one complaint that citizens have regarding immigration is that it takes away jobs from Canadian citizens. Diab says that Antigonish is a great example where immigrants actually create jobs by opening businesses in the area.