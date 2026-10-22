Infrastructure Funding Discussed at Antigonish Town Council

Infrastructure funding was a major topic of discussion during the recent Town of Antigonish Council meeting.

The Town applied to the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)in 2025 for three major projects, Hospital Way, sewage treatment plant, and source water wells. That program was replaced by the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF) and the Town submitted the source water wells project for consideration. Now council is looking to apply for funding for the Hospital Way project to build an alternate route to the Antigonish Memorial Regional Hospital and for funding to improve the back end of the town’s sewage treatment plant. Antigonish mayor Sean Cameron commented on the funding following the council meeting.

Should the Town get funding for all three projects, the cost to the town for the work would be around $15 million.