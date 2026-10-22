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Infrastructure Funding Discussed at Antigonish Town Council

Oct 22, 2026 | Local News

Infrastructure funding was a major topic of discussion during the recent Town of Antigonish Council meeting.  
 
The Town applied to the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)in 2025 for three major projects, Hospital Way, sewage treatment plant, and source water wells. That program was replaced by the Build Communities Strong Fund (BCSF) and the Town submitted the source water wells project for consideration. Now council is looking to apply for funding for the Hospital Way project to build an alternate route to the Antigonish Memorial Regional Hospital and for funding to improve the back end of the town’s sewage treatment plant. Antigonish mayor Sean Cameron commented on the funding following the council meeting. 
 
 
Should the Town get funding for all three projects, the cost to the town for the work would be around $15 million. 
 
Concerns came up during the meeting, with some councilors wondering if the public would support the construction of a new street while other streets in town need attention. Council decided to move forward with the first step of the CHIF application but wanted to speak with Antigonish County Council representatives to see if they have any interest supporting the projects.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.