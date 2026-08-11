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Infrastructure Work for Central Avenue Rebuild Project Continues; Mabou Water System Users Can Pick Up Bottled Water Today

Aug 11, 2026 | Local News

The Municipality of Inverness County is advising residents of the community of Inverness of infrastructure work near the Shean Trail crossing, as part of the Central Avenue Rebuild Project, is still underway. As a result, the crossing is now expected to remain closed during contractor’s working hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until later this week while crews complete underground infrastructure upgrades. The construction zone will remain barricaded, and trail users will not be able to pass through the work area during these hours. Access to the trail crossing will be restored at the end of each workday.  
 
The municipality plans to offer an update on when full access to the crossing will be restored as soon as more information becomes available.  
 
 
The municipality also reminds users of the Mabou water system that the water conservation directive and boil water remain in effect. The municipality is also offering a water pick-up today from 4-6 at the Mabou and District Volunteer Fire Department.   
 
Impacted residents may collect one four-litre jug of drinking water per person, to a maximum of three water jugs per household.  
 
  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.