Infrastructure Work for Central Avenue Rebuild Project Continues; Mabou Water System Users Can Pick Up Bottled Water Today

The Municipality of Inverness County is advising residents of the community of Inverness of infrastructure work near the Shean Trail crossing, as part of the Central Avenue Rebuild Project, is still underway. As a result, the crossing is now expected to remain closed during contractor’s working hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until later this week while crews complete underground infrastructure upgrades. The construction zone will remain barricaded, and trail users will not be able to pass through the work area during these hours. Access to the trail crossing will be restored at the end of each workday.

The municipality plans to offer an update on when full access to the crossing will be restored as soon as more information becomes available.

The municipality also reminds users of the Mabou water system that the water conservation directive and boil water remain in effect. The municipality is also offering a water pick-up today from 4-6 at the Mabou and District Volunteer Fire Department.