Ingonish RCMP lay charges from August Collision

Police have made an arrest in connection with a collision last month.

Ingonish RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a van and a car on August 28 at around 8:30p.m on Meat Cove Road. Police say the driver of the van fled the scene. During the investigation, police determined the driver of the van intentionally stuck the car, causing the car to go off the road. Three people in the car suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

48-year-old Simon Bonnar, was later arrested in relation to the incident. Bonnar faces three counts of mischief causing danger to life, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and a number of charges under the motor vehicle act.

Bonnar appeared Monday in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court. He was remanded and is set to return to court Wednesday. The investigation is ongoing.