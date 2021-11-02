Interest Growing on Rehabilitating the Marina in Mulgrave

Several community members have come forward expressing an interest in rehabilitating the marina in the Town of Mulgrave. At Monday night’s regular council meeting the idea was discussed and all councillors agreed it was a good time to work towards that goal as other development ideas—the recent opening of The Front Porch Café and discussions around creating and RV campground– were moving ahead in that part of town.

Mayor Ron Chisholm said the marina had been closed for approximately five years due to structural issues.