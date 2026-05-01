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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin in Northeastern Nova Scotia for Meetings and Party’s Nomination Meeting for Cheticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay

May 1, 2026 | Local News

Interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin is making a swing through Northeastern Nova Scotia today and tomorrow.
He’s in the area to attend the party’s nomination meeting in the new riding of Cheticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay.  Two candidates are seeking the nomination at tomorow’s meeting.
No date has been set for the by-election

Interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin. (Nova Scotia Legislature photo)

Rankin says it has been a long time coming to create this riding particularly for the area’s Acadian population
While in the area Rankin will have a few meetings today  in Antigonish, including officials with St. FX University.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year