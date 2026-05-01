Interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin in Northeastern Nova Scotia for Meetings and Party’s Nomination Meeting for Cheticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay

Interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin is making a swing through Northeastern Nova Scotia today and tomorrow.

He’s in the area to attend the party’s nomination meeting in the new riding of Cheticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay. Two candidates are seeking the nomination at tomorow’s meeting.

No date has been set for the by-election

Rankin says it has been a long time coming to create this riding particularly for the area’s Acadian population

While in the area Rankin will have a few meetings today in Antigonish, including officials with St. FX University.