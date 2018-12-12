Intermittent Closures planned for St. Peter’s Canal National Historic Site Swing Bridge

Parks Canada has announced there will be intermittent closures of the the St. Peter’s Canal

National Historic Site swing bridge next week. The closures will occur from next Tuesday, the 18th to Thursday, the 20th.

Parks Canada officials say motorists can expect closures of about 20 minutes between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. These temporary closures are for seasonal bridge maintenance. There will be internal balancing to the moving mechanisms that allow the bridge to swing open and close. The work will include swinging the bridge open and closing it a number of times to ensure the mechanical and control systems are properly aligned and balanced.