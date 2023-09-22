International Graduates in Demand stream of the Provincial Nominee Program Expanding to Include Paramedics and Pharmacy Technicians

Antigonish MLA and Nova Scotia Health Minister Michelle Thompson announced an expansion

to the International Graduates in demand stream of the Provincial Nominee Program

With an announcement Friday, the program will now include paramedics and pharmacy technicians. A release from the province states adding these occupations to this immigration pathway supports Nova Scotia’s recruitment efforts for healthcare professionals.

The stream allows international students who have graduated from a public or private post-secondary institution in Nova Scotia to apply for a work permit and permanent residency in Canada before gaining work experience. This pathway is currently open to nurse aides, orderlies, patient service associates, continuing care assistants and early childhood educators.

The International Graduates in Demand stream is now accepting applications from qualified candidates.