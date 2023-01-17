International Students Pleased with Their High School Experience at a Local School

Two international students attending high school in Northeastern Nova Scotia say they are

enjoying their experience in Nova Scotia.

Taina Caldini of Brazil and Claudia Carvajal of Spain are Grade 11 students at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish. They are also staying with the same host family. They are part of the Nova School International Student Program, where students from around the world can come to attend high school in the province. There are 60 international students in the Strait Regional Centre for Education in six high schools

Caldini says she learned about opportunities to study in Nova Scotia through her mother.

As for school, Caldini says she enjoys the semester system in Nova Scotia, a much lower workload than home. A big adjustment has been the winter; she says back home the coldest it gets is 10 degrees.

Carvajal says her educational experience has exceeded her expectations.

Carvajal says the methods the various subjects are taught and explained is also different from Spain, and she believes she is learning more as a result. She says in Spain there is more of an emphasis on memorization and exams.