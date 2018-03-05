International Women’s Week in Antigonish Underway

A number of local events taking place this week as part of International Women’s Week. In Antigonish, activities begin today with a Keynote Speech at the Coady International Institute’s Dennis Hall at 7 tonight by Rachel Vincent, Director of Advocacy and Media with the Nobel Women’s Initiative.

Events are planned every day until Saturday. The big day is Thursday, International Women’s Day with a march, a “Celebrate Women of the World” event at the Library and a showcase at St. FX University’s Bloomfield Centre in the evening.

One of the organizers of the International Women’s Week Activities is Arwen Sweet. She says the theme of the week this year is “Claiming Our Space, Claiming Our Rights”, recognizing a lot of the political movements that have been taking place in recent years and in particular the last few months.

There’s also a women’s breakfast Friday morning at the Maritime Inn and the Feminist Carbaret at Piper’s Pub. Buttons will be sold marking the week at local businesses, created by local artists or young female identifying artists. Groups organizing the week include the Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre, and St. FX University’s Women and Gender Studies Students Society, Human Rights and Equity Office, the students for African Descent office, and the Coady International Institute’s International Centre for Women’s Leadership.

For more information, follow this link: https://www.facebook.com/claimingourspaceclaimingourights/?hc_ref=ARS9LJT0QzR2-f0Bo0ylNKQ0aRn6awhQjs13ZkC0Tn8uJu0AXPk2VwhoroLcOoBXc40