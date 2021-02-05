Inverary Manor Opening to Visitors Again

The Inverary Manor Long Term Care Home in Inverness is soon be open to visitors again. The Manor suspended all visits to the facility two weeks ago after officials were notified of a positive case of COVID-19 in the area.

In a post on its Facebook page today, the Inverary Manor says visits will resume on Monday. To book a visit, area residents can call 902-258-2842, extension 241 and leave a message. Staff will return the call for screening and booking. You can also email tsmith@inverarymanor.com.