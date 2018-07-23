Inverness Beach Marks Improvements to Boardwalk and other upgrades

The Inverness Gathering officially kicks off today with a celebration over a number of improvements to the local beach. With support from the three levels of governments, the boardwalk and ramps to the beach have been upgraded. There’s also improvements to make the beach more accessible for visitors with walkers and wheelchairs. The president of the Inverness Development Association, Rob Burbach says that includes special walkers and beach chairs.

There’s also mobi-mats, plastic matting that sits on the sand for easier mobility.

Other improvements inlcude a new lifeguard platform, and upgrades to the Beach Canteen such as accessible washrooms and showers, extra seating and improved vehicle access.