Inverness Beach Renovations to Make It More Accessible Receives Nova Scotia Human Rights Award

A local development association is receiving an award from the province for work in making its

community more accessible.

The Inverness Development Association is receiving one of the 2018 Nova Scotia Human Rights Awards which were handed out today, which also serves as International Human Rights Day. The award is in recognition of the association’s work at the Inverness Beach, which included upgrades to the boardwalk, additional stairs and ramps to the beach, a new lifeguard platform, and upgrades to the beach canteen, accessible washrooms and showers, extra seating and improved vehicle access.

Rob Burbach, president of the Inverness Development Association, said the association is excited to receive the award, calling it a reflection of the effort put in by volunteers. He said when the renovations were originally planned, they didn’t consider accessibility issues to the degree they needed to. Burbach said the association received feedback from the community and began to create what is arguably one of the most accessible beaches in the province.

Burbach said the IDA will be working hard in the next few years to spread accessibility throughout the community.