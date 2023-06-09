Inverness CAO Keith MacDonald outlines Infrastructure Needs for County

Inverness County CAO Keith MacDonald says the municipality will see about $2.8 million in infrastructure costs needing to be done.

The CAO states this is due to a realignment in the scope of work being done by the province on the Cape Breton side of the Canso Causeway.

Staff recently identified a new funding program released by the department of municipal affairs and housing. They are hoping to receive about $1.4 million. This is half of the cost of the upgrades that will be needed to be done to the water and wastewater infrastructure in Port Hastings.

Staff hoped council would approve a resolution, which was needed to send the application to the province for the $1.4 million. Council was unanimous in agreeing having the funding in place for when the project does go ahead will be beneficial, despite not knowing exactly when it will take place.

MacDonald did say with other municipalities applying as well, it would be a competitive program but staff is hopeful they will see some funding come in.

In addition, District 4 councillor John MacLennan says he feels the work at the Rotary is constantly being put off. He wants the municipality to reach out to the Department of Public Works, to find out why. Both motions were approved and staff will be sending in an application for funding to the province and will be sending a letter inquiring about a set date for the Rotary Project.