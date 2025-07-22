Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital Charitable Foundation Receives Donation to Purchase a CellaVision for the Hospital’s Lab

The Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital Charitable Foundation announced it received a generous gift in memory of Eva and Murdock Skinner and family.

Lorraine Williston, granddaughter of Eva and Murdock, wanted a way to honour the generous nature of her grandparents, and decided to offer a donation to help purchase a Cellavision for the local hospital.

A release from the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital Charitable foundation states CellaVision is a piece of lab equipment that processes blood morphology results using high speed robotics, digital technology and remote access. It is also used at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, the QE II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax and St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antigonish.

Haley Bishop, manager of medical laboratory services for Nova Scotia Health’s Eastern Zone, states adding CellaVision to ICMH laboratory will have a tremendous impact on patient care.

Lorraine’s cousins and Eva and Murdock’s grandchildren, Scott Skinner and Ruth Skinner, helped select the CellaVision as the project to fund. Scott is an oncology nurse at ICMH and Ruth is a retired nurse.