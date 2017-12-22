Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital imposes Visitor Restrictions

Visitor restrictions have been put in place at the Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital because of the flu. The restrictions are in place to prevent the spread of

the flu, which has three confirmed cases on the unit already.

The restrictions in place include only two visitors at a time, no one under the age of 12 can visit and no one who is already sick should visit. People are reminded that the flu vaccine is safe, effective and still available from family doctors, nurse practitioners and pharmacies.