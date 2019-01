Inverness Council green-lit three funding requests and wrote off inactive tax accounts.

The county allocated $37,677.51 from its gas tax fund for expenditures with the Inverness Water Project, $4,000 from the District I Community Development Fund to Radio Cheticamp, and $1,000 from the Division III Discretionary Fund to the Jingle Bell Ball put on by the Inverness Women’s Group

With that, the county wrote off $35,904.61 from inactive tax accounts.