Inverness Council approves three tax Write-offs

Inverness Council green-lit three tax write-offs during its meeting last Monday.

The Conseil Economique De Cheticamp is having a total of $2089.05 written-off, as it qualifies for a charitable exemption for the 2017-18 tax year.

The second write-off dealt with properties associated with the Department of Natural Resource. The properties were transferred to the DNR and, as explained by Inverness’ Chief Financial Officer Tanya Tibbo, the Municipality will be receiving a grant in lieu for the taxes. The write-off was for $5,429.29.

The final write-off regarded taxes for properties that are not collectable as they were filed under duplicate accounts, inactive accounts, or are relocated mini-homes. The write-off totalled $20,144.