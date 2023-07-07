Inverness Council Discusses Modular Housing for Health Care Workers

During correspondence a program for modular housing directed at health care workers was brought up at Inverness Municipal Council . Staff say they are having difficulty receiving information back from the provincial departments which announced it.

CAO Keith MacDonald said the announcement stated the community of Inverness was being looked at for this program and it came to a surprise. They’ve been trying to grab the opportunity ever since.

CAO Keith MacDonald told council that staff did meet with some provincial staff, outlining some spaces “that could be options within the community of Inverness for this program.”

He said the non-profit entity managing the program, is located in Halifax and have no board members or staff outside of Halifax. The county doesn’t have much of a connection to them despite sending out correspondence to them.

Councillor Lynn Chisholm directed staff to follow up with the appropriate parties and return back to council with updates.