Inverness Council dissolves Accessibility Committee; Committee will continue as a Not-For-Profit Group

Laurie Cranton, councillor for Margaree and area, updated council on all the latest with the municipality’s accessibility committee. As a result of that update, the municipality no longer has an accessibility committee.

Some of the goals of the committee were to bring in revenue for projects, but municipal committees are not allowed to fundraise. Therefore, council dissolved the municipality committee, but the group will live on as a not-for-profit organization. The current members will still be in place.

Cranton said nothing really changes, but the group will be able to do more as a not-for-profit society.