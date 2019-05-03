Henry's Napa Autopro
Inverness Council Issues Demolition Orders for Two Properties in Inverness

Inverness Council is issuing demolition orders for a pair of dangerous and unsightly premises

Jonathan Martin of the Eastern District Planning Commission chats with Inverness Council.

in the community of Inverness.

 

Both properties are located on Forest Street, and the civic numbers are 59 and 74. Both are in a ruinous and dilapidated condition according to the standards of the Municipal Government Act.

 

Eastern District Planning Commission building inspector Jonathan Martin fleshed out the situation  for council members last Thursday, and council members green-lit the demolition orders.

 