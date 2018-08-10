Inverness Council looks to talk to province about Broadband Internet and Coastline Protection

Inverness Municipal Council will invite representatives with two provincial government

departments to meet with the municipality before the end of August, to discuss recent initiatives regarding broadband Internet connections and coastline protection.

The county will ask officials from the Department of Municipal Affairs and Nova Scotia Environment to speak to them before the end of the month, as a result of discussions held Thursday afternoon at the municipality’s regular monthly meeting in Whycocomagh.

These discussions centered on recent consultations held by the provincial government on new

province-wide initiatives to preserve and protect Nova Scotia coastline and expand broadband internet connections across the province.

The county’s Director of Finance, Tanya Tibbo, was among the Inverness County officials participating in these consultations.

She told Thursday’s council meeting that legislation regarding coastline protection is slated to reach the legislature next month, while adding that the provincial broadband initiative is in the early stages of development.