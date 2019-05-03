Inverness Council passes resolutions to explore for Wellfields

Inverness County Council passed two resolutions to help them explore for wellfields in Inverness and Judique and provide a structural assessment of the Judique dam.

The county is applying to the Provincial Capital Assistance Program for the wellfield exploration. The total project cost of Inverness’ exploration is $515,000. In terms of exploration in Judique, the total project cost is $465,000.

For the structural assessment of the Judique dam, the county is applying to the Flood Risk Infrastructure Investment Program. A detailed structural assessment of the Judique Dam would cost $59,965.