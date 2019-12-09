Inverness Council Review Funding for Search and Rescue Groups

The best way to fund search and rescue groups in the area is a subject being considered by the municipal leaders in Inverness County.

Last Thursday, council talked about a request from Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue asking for $5,000 of municipal funds. The group asked the other municipalities it serves for similar funding.

Councillors are of the understanding that the provincial government offers only $3,000 in funding to the search and rescue group. That information left several councillors displeased.

With that, councillors said other search and rescue groups serve Inverness County as well as Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue, and they have to open a dialogue with those groups as well.

Councillors agreed to look into the ways they can offer funding to Strait Area Ground Search and Rescue.