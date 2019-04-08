Inverness Council supports One Year Extension of deadline for Construction of Effluent Treatment Facility at Northern Pulp

Inverness Council has sent a letter to Premier Stephen McNeil and Natural Resources Minister Margaret Miller in support of Northern Pulp’s request for a one-year extension to the deadline for the construction of a new effluent treatment facility.

The matter caused a fair bit of conversation around the council table last Thursday, during council’s monthly meeting. Balancing environmental concerns with economic ones is a high priority, council members agreed.

Once new information becomes available on Northern Pulp’s effluent treatment facility, council members agreed to revisit the matter and re-evaluate its position.