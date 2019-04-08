Inverness Councillor to lead Provincial Committee

Inverness County’s Margaree and area councillor Laurie Cranton has been named chair of the province’s Built Environment Standard Development Committee.

The Committee will assist the Accessibility Advisory Board with making recommendations to the Minister of Justice on the implementation of a proposed standard to prevent and remove barriers to accessibility in the built environment.

Most committee members identify as having a disability. Cranton has been in a wheelchair for 38 years.

Also named to the committee was Gordie Snook, the general manager of facilities and operations for the Town of Port Hawkesbury.