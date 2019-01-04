Inverness Councillor urging Province to Move Quickly on Cranton Bridge Replacement

Inverness Councilor Laurie Cranton would like to see the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal move a bit quicker in the removal of a bridge in Margaree.

Cranton Bridge was deemed unusable even for foot traffic just before Christmas, and Dexter Construction was awarded the tender to build the bridge off-site. Cranton would like to see the DTIR remove the bridge now, so that construction can be finished before next summer’s tourist season.

Council will be contacting the minister about the matter in the near future.