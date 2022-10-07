Inverness Councillors concerned about Rising Costs to Upgrade J-Class Roads

Although they are worried about high estimates for upgrades to j-class roads in Inverness County, municipal councillors voted to proceed with the work this year.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting in Port Hood, CAO Keith MacDonald said council submitted “a number” of roads to the province last year for consideration and the Department of Public Works approved two roads, Hillcrest Drive in Blues Mills and Church Street in Port Hastings.

MacDonald said the department called for tenders for the roadwork, and although the bids were “significantly over cost,” public works requested council approve the work so they can get the contractor to start work and finish before winter.

Because the municipality funds 50 per cent of the costs, Warden Bonny MacIsaac said the costs for the municipality would be $89,500 for Hillcrest Drive and for Church Street, Inverness County would pay $69,500.

The CAO said estimates for on Hillcrest Drive went up 62.7 per cent and Church Street upgrades rose by 46.3 per cent and he said council can either go ahead now, or wait until next year to see if costs will go down.

Although one of those roads is in the area he represents, District 6 John MacLennan said the cost overruns are a lot, and he questioned by the province did not start the roadwork last spring, but he said he would support proceeding this year.

Even though the costs for Church Street are expected to go up by $22,000, Deputy Warden Catherine Gillis said the road is “terrible,” and because the estimates are not likely to get any cheaper, she agreed that work should start as soon as possible