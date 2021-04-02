Inverness Council Question Why Seniors Must Travel Long Distances to Receive their COVID-19 Vaccine

Municipal councillors want to know why some senior citizens are being forced to travel hours to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

During Thursday’s regular monthly meeting, Inverness Municipal Council approved a recommendation from its committee of the whole to send a letter to the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Brendan McGuire, about the availability of COVID-19 vaccine in the municipality.

While he understands there are refrigeration requirements for vaccines, and there are other good reasons why there can only be so many sites, Warden Laurie Cranton said there have been concerns around vaccine coverage, with some seniors driving more than two hours.

Cranton said the province can do better and he hoped McGuire will bring their concerns forward, but the minister did say the province is trying to make the vaccine more widely available, but there are limits on the number of doses each vaccination site is allotted each week.

Also during the meeting, Cranton recounted a virtual meeting of mayors and wardens with Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

Cranton said he was left with the impression that, so far, Nova Scotia is doing well, but the population must remain vigilant.

The warden said municipal officials were asked during the virtual meeting to remind residents to continue adhering to public health protocols.