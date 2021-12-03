Inverness County Assessing Damage Caused by Last Week’s Rain Storm

Inverness Municipal council is still surveying the damage from last week’s storm.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, Council discussed the rain storm which hit the area on November 23rd and 24th, creating floods around the municipality.

CAO Keith MacDonald said staff was contacted the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office to assess any damage to municipal infrastructure, and since, workers have been checking.

The CAO said the Margaree area did have to deal with bridge and road closures, as Hart’s bridge remains closed. He said they received calls from residents reporting flooded properties and basements.

Noting that neighbouring Victoria County took the brunt of the storm, MacDonald said the municipality did respond to a request for help in the Neil’s Harbour area, and crews from Inverness County were there for two days.

At the moment, the provincial government has not confirmed whether they are creating an additional program to assist property owners, MacDonald said, and they are trying to help those who suffered damage by providing up-to-date details and recording their information.

With several “100 year storms” over the last number of years, and more extreme weather expected, the CAO said this is a good time for the municipality to consider the impact on infrastructure from environmental changes.

Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac told council she was contacted on the eve of the storm and after by Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, as well as the Nova Scotia EMO, which she called “great support.”

MacIsaac, as well as Warden Laurie Cranton, added thanks to municipal employees for their tireless efforts keeping the public informed during the storm.