Inverness County Awards Contract for Garbage and Recyclable Collection

Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie called it a big day in Inverness County as the municipal unit decided to sign on with Green For Life Environmental for its garbage and recyclable collection.

GFL, one of the four largest solid waste management services in North America, will take over the service on April 1, 2020. However, it’s possible they might start even sooner than that, if all goes well on a logistic level between the municipality and the company.

The service will cost the municipality $1,198,331 in 2020, and the company will be locked into a three-year contract with an option to renew for two more years. The 2020 cost is approximately $85,000 more than the county is paying for its municipally-run service in 2019.

However, with a depleted fleet of trucks, CAO Keith MacDonald said there should be cost savings in the long run, as replacing a split packer truck runs about $350,000.