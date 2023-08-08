Inverness County Captures ParticipACTION Community Challenge for the Most Active Community in Nova Scotia

Inverness County is Nova Scotia’s most active community.

The municipality received the distinction in the ParticipACTION Community Challenge, a national physical activity and sport initiative that encourages Canadians to get active.

The municipality’s acting head of Recreation and Community Wellness, Jason Calder says they’re pleased with the honour. He says it began the push to get residents motivated in May through a number of channels including Facebook, local media and programs the county offers.

Residents and groups recorded physical activity during the month of June by logging onto an app designed by ParticipACTION.

By being the most active community, Inverness County received $15,000 to support local physical activity and sport initiatives. Calder says the funding will allow the municipality to expand programming and add equipment that is available to loan at low or no cost.