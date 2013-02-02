Inverness County Centre for the Arts Launches Survey and Strategic Planning Process

The Inverness County Centre for the Arts launched a survey and strategic planning process.

2024 marks the 40th anniversary of the Inverness County Council of the Arts and 21st anniversary of the centre. Morgan Murray, a consultant leading the process, said it was felt it was a good time to launch a process to build a plan to guide their future.

The survey can be found at invernessarts.com/survey, the councils social media contacts, or by emailing morgan@morganmurray.ca. Murray said it has a handful of questions looking for the public’s feedback on what the centre does well, what it could do better, and things it doesn’t do but should.

Those who participate in the survey be eligible for a drawing of two free tickets to one of the centre’s popular Sunset Series concerts this summer.