Inverness County Centre for the Arts receives feedback on its Community Planning Survey

The Inverness County Centre for the Arts heard back on a community planning survey.

Back in February, the ICCA launched a survey looking for the public’s feedback on what the centre does well, what it could do better, and things it doesn’t do but should. They received 274 responses from the public. Morgan Murray, a local writer and consultant leading the process, said the general tone was positive, noting the number of responses shows people are interested and invested in the centre.

The survey is part of an ongoing strategic planning process, the next step of which is submitting a draft plan to the council`s board later this month. They are looking to launch the plan to the public later this spring.

Coming off of COVID and a couple of down years, Murray said organizers are hoping the plan will help them get back to where they were.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Inverness County Council for the Arts and 21st anniversary of the centre.