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Inverness County Centre for the Arts Set to host its Second Inverness Sea Glass Festival June 13

May 8, 2026 | Local News

The Inverness County Centre for the Arts  is hosting its Second Inverness Sea Glass Festival  on June 13.   

A release from the ICCA  states  the festival will include  local and regional artists, workshops, and educational talks  about the history and ecology of sea glass.  It will include a   sea  glass  shard  contest,  activities for kids, demonstrations and guest speakers Mike Baran and Meaghan Landry.   

Sea Glass Photo by Meaghan Landry

Organizer Beth Ryan said there is a lot of interest in sea glass, particularly in Inverness.   

 

As a  fundraiser  for the ICCA, the event brought in around 500 people last year.  The  festival  runs from 10 am to 6 p.m. on J u ne 13 at the Inverness Country Centre for the Arts.   


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year