Inverness County Centre for the Arts Set to host its Second Inverness Sea Glass Festival June 13

The Inverness County Centre for the Arts is hosting its Second Inverness Sea Glass Festival on June 13.

A release from the ICCA states the festival will include local and regional artists, workshops, and educational talks about the history and ecology of sea glass. It will include a sea glass shard contest, activities for kids, demonstrations and guest speakers Mike Baran and Meaghan Landry.

Organizer Beth Ryan said there is a lot of interest in sea glass, particularly in Inverness.

As a fundraiser for the ICCA, the event brought in around 500 people last year. The festival runs from 10 am to 6 p.m. on J u ne 13 at the Inverness Country Centre for the Arts.