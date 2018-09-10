Inverness County Council approached to support Renovations of Strait Richmond Hospital

In an effort to raise funds for Strait-Richmond Hospital renovations, representatives from the

facility visited Inverness County Council last Friday.

Facility manager Cathy Chisholm told council her group would like to see an ambulatory care unit set up. With that, the hospital could stand to have renovations done in its emergency department and at its nurses’ station.

The overall price tag of the renovations would be around $2.3 million, but fund-raising is underway.

Private donor Joe Shannon committed $300,000 for the ambulatory care space, and a second private donor is mulling over helping out. With that, Nova Scotia Health Authority committed $185,000.

Council agreed to review the matter and see what the municipality can do.